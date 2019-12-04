NY Tribe Tries To Pause $255M Gaming Award To State

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 8:04 PM EST) -- The Seneca Nation has urged a New York federal court to pause a judgment ordering it to give the state more than $255 million in unpaid casino revenue under a tribal-state gaming compact while it appeals the ruling. The court’s Nov. 8 ruling found that the federally recognized Seneca Nation’s arguments claiming an arbitration panel disregarded the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act are not frivolous, the tribe said Tuesday in a memorandum supporting its motion to stay judgment as it seeks a Second Circuit review. The tribe had asked the court to overturn an April ruling by an American Arbitration Association panel...

