Donziger On Track For June Criminal Contempt Trial

Law360, New York (December 4, 2019, 3:43 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday set a June date for attorney Steven Donziger to stand trial on criminal charges lodged by another judge alleging Donziger willfully flouted court orders in his civil legal battle with Chevron Corp. U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska, who is handling the criminal order to show cause drawn up by Manhattan U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in July, penciled in June 15 for what possibly could be a bench trial. Donziger has denied guilt on six criminal contempt counts in Judge Kaplan's order, which says Donziger has not complied with orders directing him to...

