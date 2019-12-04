King & Spalding, Sukenik Segal Steer $148M Queens Loan

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 2:03 PM EST) -- King & Spalding represented Square Mile in connection with its $148 million loan to Sukenik Segal-counseled Chetrit Group for a pair of properties in Queens, according to records made public in New York on Wednesday. The loan from Square Mile Capital Management LLC to The Chetrit Group LLC is for an apartment building at 152-13 88th Ave. and vacant land at an unnumbered address on 88th Avenue. That $148 million includes a mix of new capital for the properties as well as refinancing of existing debt: Mortgage documents filed Wednesday in the amounts of roughly $4.6 million, approximately $17.3 million and...

