Texas Judge Blocks Group From Building Private Border Wall

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 7:55 PM EST) -- A Texas judge temporarily blocked a right-wing group from building a wall on private property along the U.S.-Mexico border after a neighboring butterfly conservatory said that it would damage its own property. State District Judge Keno Vasquez issued a temporary restraining order on Tuesday against We Build the Wall Inc., whose advisory board is chaired by former Trump campaign CEO Steve Bannon. The order also enjoins the group’s founder Brian Kolfage and Neuhaus & Sons LLC, which owns the Texas property where the wall is slated to be built. “Plaintiff has demonstrated that imminent and irreparable harm will occur if this...

