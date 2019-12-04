Calif. May Be The Best Venue For Mass. Uber Suit, Judge Says

Law360, Boston (December 4, 2019, 9:12 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Wednesday suggested that the questions of whether a proposed class of Uber drivers was misclassified as independent contractors and whether the suit should be steered to arbitration should be decided in California rather than the Bay State. In a motion hearing argument, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said the forum selection clause to which Uber driver John Capriole agreed when he signed up to drive says any claims not subject to arbitration belong in either state or federal court in San Francisco, California. Even though Uber has since argued that Capriole’s suit should be arbitrated, that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS