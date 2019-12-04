Couple Fights 'Absurd' Decision In $39.5M Arbitral Case

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 8:42 PM EST) -- Two missionaries are looking to revive their $39.5 million claim against the Dominican Republic for allegedly sabotaging their luxury real estate project, telling a D.C. federal court that an arbitral tribunal reached an "absurd" conclusion when it found them to be "dominantly Dominican." Michael and Lisa Ballantine, who were both born in Chicago, told the court on Tuesday that the tribunal majority exceeded its powers by concluding that they lacked jurisdiction over the claims because the couple did not qualify as dominantly U.S. investors — a requirement under the applicable treaty for dual nationals like the Ballantines. In fact, the tribunal failed...

