Top Dem Calls For Probe Of $400M Border Wall Contract

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 8:59 PM EST) -- Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the House homeland security panel, urged a government watchdog office to review the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ decision to award a $400 million contract to a North Dakota company for border wall construction. In a Wednesday letter, Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, questioned whether the Trump administration had “inappropriate influence” over the decision to award a $399,962,000 fixed-price contract to Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. to design a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma County, Arizona. Citing reporting by the Washington Post, Thompson said in the letter that President Donald Trump has “personally repeatedly...

