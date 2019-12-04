Alki David Victim Seeks Absent Billionaire's Arrest, $5M Bail

Law360, Los Angeles (December 4, 2019, 9:50 PM EST) -- Billionaire FilmOn founder Alki David failed to appear in a California courtroom Wednesday for a hearing to examine ways to collect an $11 million sexual battery verdict against him, prompting the plaintiff’s lawyer to tell a judge he wants a bench warrant issued with $5 million bail. David was already facing the possibility of an immediate bench warrant if he did not appear at the hearing, but the judge who has been overseeing the issue was not in court, and a judge filling in balked at the high bail sought by an attorney for plaintiff Chasity Jones. He set another hearing on the issue...

