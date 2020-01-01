Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Courts will have their hands full with contentious insurance issues this year, with the Florida Supreme Court poised to decide whether insurers can directly sue their policyholders’ defense counsel for malpractice and California’s high court set to rule on the prerequisites for policyholders to tap into valuable excess policies. Here, Law360 breaks down four insurance cases to watch in 2020. Arch Insurance Co. v. Kubicki Draper LLP In a case with major implications for defense attorneys practicing in Florida, the Sunshine State’s high court has been tasked in Arch Insurance Co. v. Kubicki Draper LLP with deciding whether insurers can directly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS