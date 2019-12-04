J&J Docs Show Its Talc Contained Asbestos, Expert Tells Jury

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 9:50 PM EST) -- An electron microscopy expert went through pages of internal Johnson & Johnson testing documents Wednesday while testifying for a woman who alleges the company's signature baby powder caused her cancer, telling a California jury the results showed there was asbestos in J&J's talc. During the third day of the trial in Oakland, plaintiffs Linda and Mark O'Hagan called expert witness William Longo back to the stand as they made their case that Linda O'Hagan's mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lungs, was caused by asbestos in J&J baby powder. Under questioning by O'Hagan attorney Moshe Maimon of Levy Konigsberg...

