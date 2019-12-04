Mass., NY Urged To Probe McKinsey Over ICE Work

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 8:02 PM EST) -- A civil rights organization called on state attorneys general in Massachusetts and New York Wednesday to investigate management consulting firm McKinsey & Co. over its alleged efforts to deceive the public about the company's work crafting purportedly unlawful immigrant detention policies for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Citing a New York Times report on Tuesday about McKinsey's involvement with ICE, Boston-based Lawyers for Civil Rights urged Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and New York Attorney General Letitia James to each launch a formal probe into "McKinsey's apparent entanglement with ICE for unfair and deceptive business and trade practices." "Based on the...

