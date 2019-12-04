Motorcyclist Wins $21.5M In Calif. Trial Over Freeway Crash

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 9:23 PM EST) -- A California jury has awarded $21.5 million in a suit accusing a Kia dealership mechanic of illegally crossing a carpool lane and hitting a motorcyclist who suffered catastrophic injuries, the injured man's attorneys said. Following an eight-day trial and just two hours of deliberation, the Los Angeles County Superior Court jury on Tuesday put Hardin Irvine Automotive Inc., doing business as Kia of Irvine, on the hook for the eight-figure verdict, which included $3.5 million in economic damages such as lost earnings and $18 million in noneconomic damages such as pain and suffering. The dealership had offered to settle the case...

