Speedway Says Manager's Class Action Bid Is 'Unmanageable'

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 2:26 PM EST) -- It would be “unmanageable” to certify a class in a Massachusetts man's suit claiming Speedway LLC denies overtime pay to the general managers of its convenience stores because of the vast particularities in this case and the thousands of others around the country, the gas station chain argued Wednesday. Speedway told U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns in a court filing that conclusory allegations that the chains' GMs are deemed exempt from overtime laws while primarily performing non-exempt work are not enough to show that Joseph DaRosa is similarly situated to the wide range of other GMs he seeks to have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS