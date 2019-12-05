Calif. Appeals Court OKs Nixing Twitter Sex Bias Class

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 4:31 PM EST) -- A California appeals court rejected an ex-Twitter employee's challenge to a ruling that she couldn't pursue class claims that the company gives male software engineers an unfair leg up on promotions, agreeing with the trial court that the women's allegations were too diverse to be lumped together. The First District Court of Appeal ruled Wednesday that a San Francisco state court judge was on solid ground to deny class certification because Tina Huang failed to show that Twitter had a "common mode of exercising discretion" for denying promotions to women, as required by the U.S. Supreme Court's 2011 decision in Walmart...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS