UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (December 6, 2019, 5:38 PM GMT) -- The last week in London saw a boutique law firm take a spat with Barclays into court, a Hong Kong real estate group lodge a commercial fraud claim against HSBC and insurer Aviva file suit against a prominent U.K. construction manager. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Kingmoor Park Properties Ltd. v. Bank of Scotland PLC and others A company running a business park in northern England, Kingmoor Park Properties Ltd. filed a Part 7 claim against the Bank of Scotland, HBOS PLC and their parent company, Lloyds Bank PLC, on Dec. 2. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS