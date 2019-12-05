Ex-Iconix CEO Calls $11M Accounting Fraud Rap 'Baseless'

Law360, New York (December 5, 2019, 4:32 PM EST) -- Former Iconix Brand Group Inc. CEO Neil Cole on Thursday denied charges of fraud, lying to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and obstruction in what the feds call an $11 million accounting scam, saying he relied on auditors and acted in the company's best interests. Cole, 62, pled not guilty to a 10-count indictment before Manhattan U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Moses and was released on $1 million bail after surrendering his passport. "Cole entered into illegal secret agreements with joint venture partners to artificially inflate the value to his company. Cole lied to outside auditors and to the SEC and...

