EU's Progress On 5G Cybersecurity Plan Garners US Praise

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 8:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of State on Wednesday commended the European Union for moving forward with a 5G cybersecurity initiative that nodded to steps the department has taken to bar Chinese telecom giants Huawei and ZTE from equipping U.S. networks. The State Department threw its weight behind a measure that the EU Council adopted Dec. 3, which recognized that vetting suppliers will play a key role in securing 5G networks. The council also noted that other countries' policies affecting these suppliers will be considered in the plan, a statement that alludes to the U.S. government's recent efforts to bar the Chinese telecoms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS