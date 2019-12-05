3rd Circ. Won't Revive 'Back To The Future' Royalties Suit

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 6:24 PM EST) -- The widow of the inventor behind the iconic DeLorean sports car is barred under a prior settlement agreement from suing an automobile dealer over royalties paid by Universal Pictures from merchandising materials for the “Back to the Future” movies, the Third Circuit said Thursday in deciding to keep the case parked in the past. In a nonprecedential opinion, a circuit panel upheld a New Jersey federal court ruling from last year dismissing Sally DeLorean’s suit against Texas-based DeLorean Motor Co., saying she could not seek to recoup royalties paid to the business in light of the settlement between the parties in...

