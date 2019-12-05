Turkish Bank Must Show Up To Challenge Iran Sanctions Case

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 9:37 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday shot down a bid by Turkish lender Halkbank to make a special appearance in court to address charges of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran, saying it must face arraignment before challenging the case. Halkbank, or Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS, is accused of doing an end-run around U.S. restrictions on business with Iran starting in 2012 via a scheme to use money service businesses, front companies and fraudulent transactions to allow Iran to access $20 billion in oil money. Rather than face arraignment, counsel for Halkbank sought to enter a limited and special appearance solely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS