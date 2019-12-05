'Varsity Blues' Dad Accuses Feds Of Holding Back Evidence

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 7:54 PM EST) -- A former casino executive accused of bribing his daughter’s way into college in the “Varsity Blues” case is being denied evidence that could show his payment was actually a donation, his attorneys said in a filing Thursday that excoriated the Boston U.S. Attorney’s Office. Gamal Abdelaziz did not receive one piece of potentially exculpatory evidence for months and still has not been given a second requested document in violation of his constitutional right to see any proof that may exonerate him, Thursday’s reply brief states The filing labels the government’s understanding of what constitutes exculpatory evidence as “astonishing” and “absurd.” Abdelaziz wants...

