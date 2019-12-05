Steve Bannon-Linked Border Fence Blocked After Feds Sue

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 9:20 PM EST) -- After the Trump administration sued Thursday to block a private group from building a wall-like structure along the U.S.-Mexico border, a Texas federal court ordered construction temporarily halted, saying it might run afoul of agreements between the two countries. The temporary restraining order issued by U.S. District Judge Randy Crane prevents a group called We Build the Wall Inc., whose advisory board is chaired by former Trump campaign CEO Steve Bannon, from continuing construction on a fence-like structure known as a bollard wall on the U.S. side of the border in southern Texas. The order also applies to Fisher Industries and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS