Robbins Geller To Lead Canada Goose Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 4:39 PM EST) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP will lead a proposed class of Canada Goose investors alleging the luxury outerwear brand concealed inhumane treatment of animals it sourced materials from, causing a stock price decline after the company came under scrutiny for falsely advertising about its practices. Robbins Geller, with additional counsel from O'Donoghue & O'Donoghue LLP, will represent lead plaintiff the National Elevator Industry Pension Fund, U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick said in a Thursday order. "As I have found on a prior occasion, Robbins Geller has substantial experience with securities class action litigation," Judge Broderick said Thursday. According to...

