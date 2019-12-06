Facebook Wants Cambridge Analytica Developer Sanctioned

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 4:20 PM EST) -- Facebook is urging a New York federal court to sanction Cambridge Analytica researcher Aleksandr Kogan for the defamation lawsuit he filed against the tech giant in March, claiming Kogan and his lawyers never properly served his complaint despite repeated warnings about the procedural defect. In a 29-page motion for sanctions filed Thursday, Facebook said Kogan filed his complaint accusing it of scapegoating him for its own personal data safety failings just days before his defamation claims were due to expire, but never served it with the complaint and then ignored for months Facebook’s questions about service and offers to waive service....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS