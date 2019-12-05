Doctor Linked To Insys Convicted On Kickback Charges

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 10:29 PM EST) -- A New York doctor was convicted on Thursday of taking kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics Inc. in exchange for prescribing a potent painkiller sold by the company, while he awaits trial on separate charges that he prescribed "staggering quantities" of Oxycodone and fentanyl that killed a patient. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan announced the conviction of Gordon Freedman on two counts of violating anti-bribery laws and one count of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. Freedman, whose sentencing is set for March 19, 2020, faces up to 35 years in prison, according to a Thursday news release. “Today’s conviction, in addition to...

