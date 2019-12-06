TikTok Brokers $1M Deal To Settle Claims It Shared Kids' Data

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 4:45 PM EST) -- A proposed class of parents and children urged an Illinois federal court Thursday to approve a “groundbreaking” $1.1 million settlement to resolve claims that the popular short-form video app TikTok collected and shared personally identifiable information about children under the age of 13 without parental consent. The proposed deal — which partly arises from claims of violations of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act and of the unlawful collection and viewing of children’s data without their parents’ consent — represents “the first settlement of its kind” stemming from “novel privacy claims,” the parents said in a motion seeking its preliminary approval....

