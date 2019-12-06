Firms Slam Cert. Bid By Drivers In Crash Report Fishing Suit

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 6:39 PM EST) -- Several law firms have urged a North Carolina federal court not to certify a proposed class of motorists who allege the firms unlawfully sent them solicitation ads following collisions, saying the drivers are seeking upward of $12 billion while failing to prove their experiences are sufficiently common or that the firms violated a federal law. Because the drivers fail to establish a common procedure that police officers followed when completing accident reports that the law firms accessed before mailing the solicitations, the proposed class has not demonstrated a violation of the federal Driver’s Privacy Protection Act that would justify certification, according to...

