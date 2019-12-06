NY Exxon Climate Fraud Trial Decision Due In Days

Law360, New York (December 6, 2019, 2:02 PM EST) -- A New York state court judge told Exxon and the New York attorney general Friday that he would rule within days on both the investor fraud claims against the energy giant and a bid to punish the government for dropping claims during closings. In a two-minute motion hearing, Justice Barry Ostrager informed the attorneys he intended to rule on the case and the post-trial motion before Dec. 13, after both sides said they did not wish to further argue their positions on Exxon Mobil Corp.’s request for either a decision on two claims abruptly dropped by the attorney general in summations...

