Bipartisan Bill Tackles 'Crisis' In Indian Country Housing

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 5:23 PM EST) -- A bipartisan bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives aims to reauthorize and update a package of federal programs to alleviate a "crisis" in affordable housing in Indian Country. Reps. Denny Heck, D-Wash., and Scott Tipton, R-Colo., led a list of eight representatives co-sponsoring H.R. 5319, which would reauthorize the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act of 1996. The bill, which was introduced Thursday, would help meet a significant need in many Native American communities, Heck said in a Thursday statement announcing the bill. "The data is disturbingly clear: Indian Country is facing a severe housing crisis," Heck said....

