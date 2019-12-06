Indicted Ex-Longfin CEO Reaches Deal With SEC From India

Law360, New York (December 6, 2019, 4:14 PM EST) -- Venkata S. Meenavalli, the India-based former CEO of shuttered cryptocurrency company Longfin Corp. who faces criminal charges in New Jersey, has settled fraud claims brought in Manhattan by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a federal judge heard Friday. SEC lawyer Samantha Williams told U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote that the commission has approved a settlement with Meenavalli, which likely will be finalized in coming days. "I'm pleased to hear you have a settlement," Judge Cote said. "I hope it will reach my desk next week." Details of the settlement were not provided in open court and counsel declined to...

