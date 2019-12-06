Justices Halt House Subpoenas For Trump's Bank Records

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 6:34 PM EST) -- House committees seeking President Donald Trump’s financial information from Deutsche Bank and Capital One for an investigation into international money laundering and foreign influence must wait to enforce subpoenas, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered late Friday. The U.S. Supreme Court paused a mandate that would have authorized congressional subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s financial information from Deutsche Bank and Capital One. (AP) Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg delayed a mandate from the Second Circuit that would have authorized congressional subpoenas to the banks for financial records of Trump, his businesses and his family. Trump’s attorneys will have until Dec. 11 to file a...

