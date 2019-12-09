Milberg Seeks To Save $12M Bond Fees Fight

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 4:05 PM EST) -- The remnants of Milberg LLP have urged a New York federal court against tossing litigation that challenges an arbitration panel's awarding it only a fraction of the nearly $12 million in contingency fees it believes it earned from representing former clients who got stuck with defaulted bonds. While Milberg's partners have changed over time, it has always had at least two U.S. citizens during all times it has sought to vacate an American Arbitration Association panel's February determination that the firm should only collect the $513,245 in fees it earned during an earlier portion of the underlying litigation, according to the...

