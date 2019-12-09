Woman Flung From 'Psycho Swing' Carnival Ride Wins $6.5M

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 5:13 PM EST) -- A Florida woman who was seriously injured as a child after being ejected from a ride called the "Psycho Swing" has won a $6.5 million judgment in state court after a jury found a carnival operator liable for the 2011 accident. Judicial Circuit Court Judge Nicholas R. Lopane on Friday awarded 19-year-old Elizabeth Frank of Hollywood, Florida, the sum after a jury found The Celebration Source Inc. liable for her past and future damages, including pain and suffering, disability, physical impairment, mental anguish, lost income and medical expenses. Bryan Hofeld of Schlesinger Law Offices PA, Frank's lead attorney, told Law360 on Monday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS