California Continues To Set State Environmental Law Trends

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 3:38 PM EST) -- For years, California has been home to some of the most robust environmental laws in the country. While well-intentioned, some of these laws have become fodder for serial plaintiffs. Proposition 65, officially known as the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, has resulted in a plethora of lawsuits and the development of a cottage industry. Other environmental laws, such as California’s ban on plastic bags, have led to similar laws in other states. These environmental laws will impact retailers not only within the Golden State, but also in states following California’s lead. Plastic Bags In August 2014, California...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS