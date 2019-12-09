Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Say WikiLeaks' Harm Is Relevant In CIA Leak Case

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 4:40 PM EST) -- The federal government has opposed a former CIA employee's attempt to block testimony in a case accusing him of leaking classified national defense information to WikiLeaks, saying that a consulting firm adviser's statements about the harm the organization has caused the U.S. is "directly relevant" to the case.

The government on Friday rebutted defendant Joshua Adam Schulte's argument that testimony about WikiLeaks from Paul Rosenzweig, senior adviser to the Chertoff Group and a resident senior fellow at the think tank R Street Institute, would require a trial within a trial about WikiLeaks' intentions.

Whatever the organization's intentions in publishing classified information,...

