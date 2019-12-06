Billionaire Beats High Bail Bid As Judge Notes 'He's Here'

Law360, Los Angeles (December 6, 2019, 11:16 PM EST) -- After skipping two hearings to examine ways to collect an $11 million sexual battery verdict against him, billionaire Alki David appeared at a third hearing Friday morning, prompting the California state judge to deny plaintiff attorney Lisa Bloom's request for a hefty bail if he fails to appear again. David was already facing the possibility of an immediate bench warrant if he did not appear at a Wednesday hearing — which he did not — but his appearance Friday avoided that outcome. A bench warrant was already issued and held against David, and Bloom requested Friday that he face a high bail...

