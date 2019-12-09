Justices Steer Clear Of DC Circ.'s Water Permitting Ruling

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 12:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to review a D.C. Circuit ruling that the one-year clock for states to act on Clean Water Act permit requests doesn't reset if applications are withdrawn and resubmitted. Nonprofit conservation groups California Trout and Trout Unlimited had urged the high court to scrutinize a D.C. Circuit ruling from January that they said weakens state authority to preserve water quality and created a circuit court split. The D.C. Circuit held California and Oregon waived their authority to issue water quality permits to PacifiCorp for its Klamath hydroelectric project and that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission was wrong...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS