Calif. AG Facing Pressure To Revise Consumer Privacy Regs

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 10:03 PM EST) -- Top tech companies are urging the California attorney general to rein in proposed regulations they say go beyond what's required by the state's looming consumer privacy act, while advocacy groups are calling on the regulator to rethink provisions they claim would allow companies to skirt the law. Friday marked the deadline for members of the business community, consumer advocates and other stakeholders to submit written comments on draft rules issued by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra in October for how companies should implement the landmark California Consumer Privacy Act. The law, slated to take effect on Jan. 1, gives consumers the right...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS