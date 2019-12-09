3rd Circ. Not Convinced Feds Liable For NJ Site Cleanup

Law360, Philadelphia (December 9, 2019, 4:21 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit appeared skeptical Monday that the federal government should chip in for cleanup costs associated with a New Jersey chromium chemical facility owned by PPG Industries Inc., questioning how the government could be considered an “operator” liable for remediation when it had no daily presence at the site. During an oral argument in Philadelphia, a three-judge panel considered PPG’s bid to overturn a district court’s finding that the government, which used the Jersey City facility to make and store national defense materials, didn’t oversee its waste disposal activities despite its regulatory control over the site. While both parties conceded...

