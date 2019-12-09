Family Pushes To Displace Lead In Boeing Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 9:38 PM EST) -- A family represented by Kahn Swick & Foti LLP that claims it lost almost $5 million because of Boeing's 737 Max crisis has urged an Illinois federal judge to rethink his appointment of lead plaintiff and counsel, saying the court relied on "deeply misleading" information to award lead plaintiff status. The Wang family said Friday it has the largest losses of plaintiffs targeting Boeing in a consolidated securities fraud suit, and that it now has the evidence to back up that claim. The family argued that under the plain language of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, its losses mean it is the presumed lead in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS