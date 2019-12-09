NY Says Tribe Can't Delay Paying $255M Gaming Pact Award

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 6:07 PM EST) -- New York urged a federal judge Monday to reject the Seneca Nation's bid to stay a judgment ordering it to give the state more than $255 million in unpaid casino revenue under a tribal-state gaming compact, arguing that the attempted pause is an unfair delay tactic. The state said it opposes the Seneca Nation's stay bid as the tribe appeals the ruling because delayed payment of required state contributions would unfairly allow the tribe to continue to enjoy the benefits of its exclusive tribal-state compact while the appeal is pending. In addition, the state said, the tribe has proposed an unacceptable...

