T-Mobile Turns To 11th Circ. TCPA Ruling For Spam-Text Suit

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 8:01 PM EST) -- T-Mobile told a Georgia federal judge Monday that a recent Eleven Circuit ruling warrants throwing out a proposed class action over spam texts because the unwanted messages don't qualify as an injury under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Telecom giant T-Mobile USA Inc. rebutted in its dismissal bid that named plaintiff William Persichetti doesn't have Article III standing to pursue claims that the company has violated the TCPA's company-specific do-not-call rule by failing to give customers who don't want to be contacted the option to cull phone numbers out of its auto-texting system. The two text messages Persichetti alleged he received and...

