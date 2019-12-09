Ex-NY Rep. Chris Collins Settles SEC Insider Trading Claims

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 9:43 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins, who copped to criminal insider trading in October, escaped having to pay any civil fines or disgorgement Monday when he settled parallel claims with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Collins, who resigned his seat on Oct. 1, did agree to be permanently banned from serving as a director or officer of a public company, according to a consent motion filed in New York federal court. His son, Cameron Collins, and Cameron's fiancee's father, Stephen Zarsky, also settled with the SEC Monday, agreeing to disgorge a combined $803,000 for their part in the scheme to avoid...

