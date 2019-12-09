California Mom Pleads Guilty To Latest 'Varsity Blues' Charges

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 7:56 PM EST) -- A California mom has pled guilty to paying nearly $10,000 to the mastermind behind the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal to have one of his employees take online classes in place of her son. In a plea deal and accompanying indictment unsealed on Monday, federal prosecutors said Newport Beach resident Karen Littlefair paid William "Rick" Singer and his sham charities to have an employee gin up much-needed college credits so that her son could graduate from Georgetown University. The indictment said one of Singer's employees took four online classes from 2017 to 2018, including one that required regular video conferences with...

