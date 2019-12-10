Chemical Co. Scores $550K Bump To Factory Design Verdict

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 5:36 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has increased the damages awarded to a chemical company over an engineering firm's flawed factory designs to $2.76 million, saying he was wrong about the contract-based liability cap he had put in place before their September trial and that the manufacturer was owed another $550,000. The suit arose out of supposed problems with engineering firm Weatherly Inc.'s plans for U.S. Nitrogen LLC's new $225 million plant in Greene County, Tennessee, which is slated to produce liquid ammonium nitrate for industrial explosives made by U.S. Nitrogen's parent company, Austin Powder Co. A jury agreed with U.S. Nitrogen that Weatherly's...

