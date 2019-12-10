Feds Tell Justices VA Correctly Rejected Vet Biz's Contract Bid

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 6:00 PM EST) -- The federal government has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a veteran-owned small-business’ petition over having lost out on a roofing contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, arguing that a contracting officer was following the law in rejecting the company’s bid. The VA employee was following protocol by dismissing Veterans Contracting Group Inc.’s contract bid in 2017 after finding that the company was not listed in a VA database of businesses eligible for certain programs, the government said in a Monday brief. Contracting officers are forbidden by federal law to award a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, or SDVOSB,...

