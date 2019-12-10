Exxon Defeats NY Fraud Claims In Landmark Climate Trial

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 10:12 AM EST) -- A New York state court judge on Tuesday cleared Exxon Mobil Corp. of accusations it deceived investors about climate change-related risks to its business, ruling that the New York attorney general hadn't provided enough evidence to support its blockbuster claims. Exxon Mobil on Tuesday was cleared of accusations it deceived its investors, in the first trial to directly address climate change risks faced by U.S. fossil fuel companies. (AP) Justice Barry Ostrager said in a 55-page decision that the attorney general failed to prove that Exxon made any material misstatements or omissions about its practices that misled any reasonable investor. That's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS