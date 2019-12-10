Real Estate Rumors: Glascott, Hidrock, Hunt

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 5:56 PM EST) -- Glascott Realty has picked up a development site on the North Branch of the Chicago River for $4.7 million, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Tuesday. The deal is for a 57,000-square-foot property at Ashland Avenue and Webster Street, and the seller is a venture that includes investor Courtney Rush, according to the report. Hidrock Properties has purchased a three-story Brooklyn retail property for $7 million, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for the 5,000-square-foot Triangle Sports building at 182 Flatbush Ave., and the seller is RedSky Capital, according to the report....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS