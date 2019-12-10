Polsinelli Guides KeyBank's $110M Manhattan Loan

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 5:06 PM EST) -- Polsinelli PC represented KeyBank in connection with a $110 million loan from the bank for a property on Park Avenue South in Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Tuesday. The loan from KeyBank NA is for 444 Park Ave. S., and, of the $110 million figure, $20 million is new financing for the property while the remainder is an assumption and refinancing of existing debt at the property. The property includes the Mondrian Park Avenue hotel, a 190-room hotel that Moin Development Corp. recently completed, although it wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday whether the latest round of financing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS