AMC To Blame For 'Walking Dead' Stuntman's Death, Jury Told

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 7:01 PM EST) -- AMC's failure to follow safety procedures on "The Walking Dead" led to a stuntman's death in an on-camera fall from a balcony, an attorney for the stuntman's mother told a Georgia jury Tuesday, while AMC's counsel countered that the accident was the unfortunate result of a mistake by the stuntman. During his opening statement, Jeff Harris of Harris Lowry Manton LLP told the Lawrenceville jury that 33-year-old John Bernecker's death in July 2017 could have been avoided if AMC had followed its safety procedures and provided a larger pad or "catcher system," according to notes provided by his law firm after...

