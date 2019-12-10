Female Engineer Says Oracle Fired Her After Pay Pushback

Law360, San Francisco (December 10, 2019, 10:44 PM EST) -- A female engineer formerly employed by Oracle testified Tuesday in an administrative trial over the U.S. Department of Labor's claim that Oracle underpaid women and minorities by $400 million, saying that after she requested a salary review, her manager yelled at her, passed her over for promotion and eventually fired her. Dr. Nicole Alexander, an African American woman who worked at Oracle for 18 years as a geographic information scientist and software engineer, is among a handful of current and former Oracle employees who have provided testimony in the sex and gender bias suit against the database management company founded by...

